New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals28232510
LeMahieu 1b300011.269
1-Locastro pr000000.176
Rizzo 1b000000.225
Benintendi lf400002.239
Judge rf200022.296
Stanton dh200021.221
Donaldson 3b411001.222
Torres 2b411102.242
Trevino c300000.264
a-Cabrera ph100000.235
Hicks cf201101.218
Kiner-Falefa ss300000.261

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2936316
Fletcher ss-2b411002.271
Trout cf411001.271
Ohtani dh411301.269
Rengifo 2b-3b301001.268
Ward rf302000.262
Ford 1b200010.333
Velazquez ss000000.195
Duffy 3b-1b300001.252
Adell lf300000.225
Sierra lf000000.184
Stassi c300000.189

New York000020000_232
Los Angeles00000300x_360

a-grounded out for Trevino in the 9th.

1-ran for LeMahieu in the 8th.

E_Donaldson (8), Kiner-Falefa (12). LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Donaldson (26), Torres (22). HR_Ohtani (30), off Cole. RBIs_Torres (51), Hicks (33), Ohtani 3 (82). SB_Judge (15). SF_Hicks.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Cabrera); Los Angeles 0. RISP_New York 1 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Trevino. GIDP_Donaldson, Adell, Ford.

DP_New York 2 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, LeMahieu); Los Angeles 1 (Duffy, Rengifo, Ford).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, L, 10-7763214973.28
Holmes100002112.29
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, W, 5-9732227823.02
Quijada, H, 6100011193.29
Herget, S, 5-6100022242.70

WP_Sandoval.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:43. A_43,555 (45,517).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you