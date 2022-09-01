|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|5
|10
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Rizzo 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.296
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.221
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|a-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|1
|6
|Fletcher ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.269
|Rengifo 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Ford 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Duffy 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Sierra lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|New York
|000
|020
|000_2
|3
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|00x_3
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Trevino in the 9th.
1-ran for LeMahieu in the 8th.
E_Donaldson (8), Kiner-Falefa (12). LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Donaldson (26), Torres (22). HR_Ohtani (30), off Cole. RBIs_Torres (51), Hicks (33), Ohtani 3 (82). SB_Judge (15). SF_Hicks.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Cabrera); Los Angeles 0. RISP_New York 1 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Trevino. GIDP_Donaldson, Adell, Ford.
DP_New York 2 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, LeMahieu); Los Angeles 1 (Duffy, Rengifo, Ford).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 10-7
|7
|6
|3
|2
|1
|4
|97
|3.28
|Holmes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.29
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, W, 5-9
|7
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|82
|3.02
|Quijada, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.29
|Herget, S, 5-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|2.70
WP_Sandoval.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:43. A_43,555 (45,517).
