TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29222010
Semien 2b401002.253
Seager ss410002.245
Lowe 1b311201.302
García dh300001.250
Jung 3b300000.200
Heim c300000.224
Smith lf300001.201
Taveras cf300001.257
Thompson rf200001.273
b-Calhoun ph100001.200

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3037314
Rengifo rf300010.271
Ohtani dh401001.276
Ward cf400002.280
Duffy 1b-3b400000.250
Adell lf411001.224
Fletcher ss-2b311000.255
Suzuki c201100.180
Soto 3b-ss313100.381
Stefanic 2b200000.197
a-Thaiss ph-1b100100.215

Texas000000200_220
Los Angeles01000020x_370

a-pinch hit for Stefanic in the 7th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 0, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Adell (12), Soto 2 (4). HR_Lowe (27), off Suarez. RBIs_Lowe 2 (76), Suzuki (15), Soto (7), Thaiss (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 0; Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Stefanic 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 0; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

GIDP_Rengifo.

DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ragans541112714.95
Tinoco111101191.93
Hernández, L, 2-3, BS, 4-6111100112.54
Moore110001122.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suarez, W, 8-8722206903.96
Weiss, H, 1100002142.25
Tepera, S, 6-11100002113.70

Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 2-1. HBP_Tinoco (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, David Arrieta.

T_2:27. A_32,472 (45,517).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

