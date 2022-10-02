|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|2
|0
|10
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.302
|García dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Thompson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|b-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|1
|4
|Rengifo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Ward cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Duffy 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Adell lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Fletcher ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.180
|Soto 3b-ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.381
|Stefanic 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|a-Thaiss ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Texas
|000
|000
|200_2
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|20x_3
|7
|0
a-pinch hit for Stefanic in the 7th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 0, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Adell (12), Soto 2 (4). HR_Lowe (27), off Suarez. RBIs_Lowe 2 (76), Suzuki (15), Soto (7), Thaiss (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 0; Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Stefanic 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 0; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
GIDP_Rengifo.
DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ragans
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|71
|4.95
|Tinoco
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|1.93
|Hernández, L, 2-3, BS, 4-6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.54
|Moore
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, W, 8-8
|7
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|90
|3.96
|Weiss, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.25
|Tepera, S, 6-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.70
Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 2-1. HBP_Tinoco (Suzuki).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, David Arrieta.
T_2:27. A_32,472 (45,517).
