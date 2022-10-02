TexasLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29222Totals30373
Semien 2b4010Rengifo rf3000
Seager ss4100Ohtani dh4010
Lowe 1b3112Ward cf4000
García dh3000Duffy 1b-3b4000
Jung 3b3000Adell lf4110
Heim c3000Fletcher ss-2b3110
Smith lf3000Suzuki c2011
Taveras cf3000Soto 3b-ss3131
Thompson rf2000Stefanic 2b2000
Calhoun ph1000Thaiss ph-1b1001

Texas0000002002
Los Angeles01000020x3

DP_Texas 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Texas 0, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Adell (12), Soto 2 (4). HR_Lowe (27).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Ragans541112
Tinoco111101
Hernández L,2-3 BS,4-6111100
Moore110001
Los Angeles
Suarez W,8-8722206
Weiss H,1100002
Tepera S,6-11100002

Tinoco pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Tinoco (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, David Arrieta.

T_2:27. A_32,472 (45,517).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you