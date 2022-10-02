|Texas
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rengifo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Ward cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adell lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soto 3b-ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Thompson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stefanic 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thaiss ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|20x
|—
|3
DP_Texas 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Texas 0, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Adell (12), Soto 2 (4). HR_Lowe (27).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Ragans
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Tinoco
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hernández L,2-3 BS,4-6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Moore
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Suarez W,8-8
|7
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Weiss H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tepera S,6-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Tinoco pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Tinoco (Suzuki).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, David Arrieta.
T_2:27. A_32,472 (45,517).
