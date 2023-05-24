BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2802047
Verdugo rf400000.283
Yoshida lf400000.300
Wong c000000.228
Turner dh300011.267
Devers 3b400001.249
Duran cf400002.310
Hernández ss200010.236
Casas 1b201011.181
Valdez 2b301000.273
McGuire c200002.297
a-Refsnyder ph-lf000010.275

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3349418
Moniak lf311100.419
b-Ward ph-lf111000.231
Trout cf411201.275
Ohtani dh401001.281
Renfroe rf401000.261
Walsh 1b301011.133
Drury 2b400001.235
Thaiss c411102.291
Urshela 3b301001.303
Neto ss301001.248

Boston000000000_020
Los Angeles10001002x_490

a-walked for McGuire in the 8th. b-doubled for Moniak in the 8th.

LOB_Boston 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Urshela (6), Ward (5), Renfroe (10). HR_Moniak (4), off Bello; Thaiss (2), off Bello; Trout (11), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Moniak (7), Thaiss (10), Trout 2 (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (McGuire); Los Angeles 3 (Thaiss, Drury, Neto). RISP_Boston 0 for 1; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Drury. GIDP_Yoshida.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Drury, Neto, Walsh).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, L, 3-2762206984.08
Rodríguez1-3322112011.57
Garza2-30000160.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Canning, W, 3-2720035914.95
Moore, H, 12100010101.44
Webb100002120.00

Inherited runners-scored_Garza 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:13. A_25,798 (45,517).

