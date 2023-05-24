|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|4
|7
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Yoshida lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Wong c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Hernández ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Casas 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.181
|Valdez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|a-Refsnyder ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|1
|8
|Moniak lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.419
|b-Ward ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Thaiss c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.291
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Neto ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Boston
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|010
|02x_4
|9
|0
a-walked for McGuire in the 8th. b-doubled for Moniak in the 8th.
LOB_Boston 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Urshela (6), Ward (5), Renfroe (10). HR_Moniak (4), off Bello; Thaiss (2), off Bello; Trout (11), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Moniak (7), Thaiss (10), Trout 2 (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (McGuire); Los Angeles 3 (Thaiss, Drury, Neto). RISP_Boston 0 for 1; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Drury. GIDP_Yoshida.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Drury, Neto, Walsh).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, L, 3-2
|7
|6
|2
|2
|0
|6
|98
|4.08
|Rodríguez
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|11.57
|Garza
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning, W, 3-2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|91
|4.95
|Moore, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.44
|Webb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Garza 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:13. A_25,798 (45,517).
