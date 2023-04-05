|Los Angeles
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|Ohtani p-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Ward lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|France 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Drury 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hummel ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Kelenic lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rengifo ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haggerty ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|O'Hoppe c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|200
|—
|4
|Seattle
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
DP_Los Angeles 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Urshela (1), France (4). HR_O'Hoppe (2).
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Ohtani 2 (France,Hernández). WP_Ohtani, Brash.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_2:55. A_25,648 (47,929).
