Los AngelesSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32454Totals32383
Ohtani p-dh2011Rodríguez cf4100
Ward lf4100France 1b3111
Phillips lf0000Suárez 3b4022
Trout cf3011Raleigh c4000
Renfroe rf3000Hernández rf3010
Drury 2b-1b4000Wong 2b3000
Lamb 1b4000Pollock dh2000
Fletcher ss0000Hummel ph-dh1000
Urshela 3b4220Kelenic lf2010
Rengifo ss-2b4000Haggerty ph-lf2110
O'Hoppe c4112Crawford ss4020

Los Angeles0200002004
Seattle1000002003

DP_Los Angeles 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Urshela (1), France (4). HR_O'Hoppe (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Ohtani W,1-0631148
Moore H,22-311101
Herget H,311-331100
Quijada S,1-1110001
Seattle
Flexen L,0-1522224
Brash100022
D.Castillo2-312211
Muñoz1-320011
Murfee100001
Gott100002

HBP_Ohtani 2 (France,Hernández). WP_Ohtani, Brash.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_2:55. A_25,648 (47,929).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you