|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|6
|11
|Ohtani p-dh-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.286
|Ward lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.370
|Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.368
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Drury 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Lamb 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Fletcher ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Urshela 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Rengifo ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|O'Hoppe c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|4
|10
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|France 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.357
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.357
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.063
|Pollock dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|b-Hummel ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kelenic lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Haggerty ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|200_4
|5
|0
|Seattle
|100
|000
|200_3
|8
|0
a-singled for Kelenic in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pollock in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Urshela (1), France (4). HR_O'Hoppe (2), off Flexen. RBIs_O'Hoppe 2 (8), Trout (3), Ohtani (6), Suárez 2 (5), France (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Lamb 2, Drury 3); Seattle 4 (Hernández, Pollock 2, Rodríguez). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 10; Seattle 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Rengifo. GIDP_Crawford.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lamb, Rengifo, Lamb).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, W, 1-0
|6
|3
|1
|1
|4
|8
|111
|0.75
|Moore, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|5.40
|Herget, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|26
|2.70
|Quijada, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, L, 0-1
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|91
|3.00
|Brash
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|2.70
|D.Castillo
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|10.13
|Muñoz
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Murfee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Herget 1-1, Muñoz 2-2. HBP_Ohtani 2 (France,Hernández). WP_Ohtani, Brash.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_2:55. A_25,648 (47,929).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.