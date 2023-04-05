Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32454611
Ohtani p-dh-dh201120.286
Ward lf410012.370
Phillips lf000000---
Trout cf301121.368
Renfroe rf300012.167
Drury 2b-1b400003.200
Lamb 1b400000.200
Fletcher ss000000.100
Urshela 3b422000.333
Rengifo ss-2b400002.150
O'Hoppe c411201.278

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32383410
Rodríguez cf410012.267
France 1b311111.357
Suárez 3b402201.357
Raleigh c400001.273
Hernández rf301002.167
Wong 2b300011.063
Pollock dh200011.167
b-Hummel ph-dh100000.000
Kelenic lf201001.200
a-Haggerty ph-lf211000.167
Crawford ss402000.227

Los Angeles020000200_450
Seattle100000200_380

a-singled for Kelenic in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pollock in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Urshela (1), France (4). HR_O'Hoppe (2), off Flexen. RBIs_O'Hoppe 2 (8), Trout (3), Ohtani (6), Suárez 2 (5), France (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Lamb 2, Drury 3); Seattle 4 (Hernández, Pollock 2, Rodríguez). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 10; Seattle 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Rengifo. GIDP_Crawford.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lamb, Rengifo, Lamb).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani, W, 1-06311481110.75
Moore, H, 22-311101145.40
Herget, H, 311-331100262.70
Quijada, S, 1-1110001170.00
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen, L, 0-1522224913.00
Brash100022232.70
D.Castillo2-3122111410.13
Muñoz1-320011160.00
Murfee100001130.00
Gott100002130.00

Inherited runners-scored_Herget 1-1, Muñoz 2-2. HBP_Ohtani 2 (France,Hernández). WP_Ohtani, Brash.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_2:55. A_25,648 (47,929).

