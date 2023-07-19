|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|3
|9
|Peraza 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Rizzo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Kiner-Falefa lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|4
|3
|13
|Neto ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.307
|Moniak cf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.336
|Ward lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Moustakas 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Thaiss c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Cabbage 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|Velazquez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Stefanic 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Rengifo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|New York
|001
|000
|000_1
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|201
|020
|00x_5
|5
|1
E_Neto (4). LOB_New York 4, Los Angeles 4. 3B_Ohtani (7). HR_Torres (14), off Sandoval; Moniak (11), off Germán. RBIs_Torres (39), Moniak 3 (32), Ohtani (76). SB_Moniak (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Volpe, Rizzo); Los Angeles 3 (Moustakas 3). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Stanton. GIDP_Rizzo.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Stefanic, Neto, Cabbage).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 5-6
|6
|4
|5
|5
|3
|9
|106
|4.52
|Abreu
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|4.14
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, W, 5-7
|7
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|99
|4.16
|Webb
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.65
|Estévez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.13
Inherited runners-scored_Webb 1-0. HBP_Germán (Neto). WP_Germán.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:16. A_41,556 (45,517).
