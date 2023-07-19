New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2912139
Peraza 3b400003.211
Torres 2b311110.264
Stanton rf400000.196
Rizzo dh400001.247
LeMahieu 1b400000.231
Bader cf200012.246
Kiner-Falefa lf200010.251
Higashioka c300002.224
Volpe ss301001.209

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29554313
Neto ss221011.249
Ohtani dh311112.307
Moniak cf413301.336
Ward lf400001.245
Moustakas 3b-1b400001.224
Thaiss c400001.249
Renfroe rf300002.246
Cabbage 1b300003.333
Velazquez 2b000000.211
Stefanic 2b110010.333
Rengifo 3b100001.211

New York001000000_120
Los Angeles20102000x_551

E_Neto (4). LOB_New York 4, Los Angeles 4. 3B_Ohtani (7). HR_Torres (14), off Sandoval; Moniak (11), off Germán. RBIs_Torres (39), Moniak 3 (32), Ohtani (76). SB_Moniak (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Volpe, Rizzo); Los Angeles 3 (Moustakas 3). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Stanton. GIDP_Rizzo.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Stefanic, Neto, Cabbage).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán, L, 5-66455391064.52
Abreu210004264.14
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, W, 5-771-321137994.16
Webb2-300001103.65
Estévez10000182.13

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 1-0. HBP_Germán (Neto). WP_Germán.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:16. A_41,556 (45,517).

