|Oakland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Smith ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Neuse 3b-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bthancourt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Laureano rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wade rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Barrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|012
|20x
|—
|5
DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Smith (7), Lowrie (1), Wallach (1). HR_Rengifo (1), Velazquez (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Montas
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Acevedo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Trivino
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Lemoine
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|Lorenzen W,5-2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Tepera H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loup
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Ortega H,2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Iglesias S,9-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Acevedo pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Lorenzen (Laureano). WP_Ortega.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:12. A_39,045 (45,517).
