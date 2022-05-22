OaklandLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33372Totals31585
Kemp 2b2000Ohtani dh4120
Smith ph-3b2110Trout cf3100
Neuse 3b-2b4121Rendon 3b3010
Lowrie dh3111Walsh 1b4000
Brown 1b3000Marsh lf3001
Bthancourt ph-1b1000Rengifo 2b4122
Laureano rf0000Wallach c4010
Pinder rf2010Wade rf3110
Murphy c4020Velazquez ss3112
Barrera lf4000
Pache cf4000
Allen ss3000
Andrus ph1000

Oakland0000000303
Los Angeles00001220x5

DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Smith (7), Lowrie (1), Wallach (1). HR_Rengifo (1), Velazquez (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Montas12-310002
Acevedo200000
Kolarek L,0-111-332202
Trivino1-321121
Lemoine22-322212
Los Angeles
Lorenzen W,5-2630025
Tepera H,11100000
Loup2-333310
Ortega H,21-310001
Iglesias S,9-10100002

Acevedo pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Lorenzen (Laureano). WP_Ortega.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:12. A_39,045 (45,517).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

