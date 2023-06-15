Los AngelesTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33585Totals33363
Ward lf4120Semien 2b3000
Ohtani p-dh2112Duran 2b1000
Trout cf4000Seager ss4000
Rendon 3b3000Lowe 1b4121
Urshela 1b1000García rf5121
Walsh 1b3110Heim c4011
Moniak rf4132Taveras cf4000
Wallach c4111Grossman dh3100
Velazquez ss4000Jankowski lf2010
Rengifo 2b4000J.Smith 3b3000
Jung ph0000

Los Angeles0101001205
Texas0020000013

DP_Los Angeles 0, Texas 2. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Texas 10. 2B_Walsh (4), Lowe (18), García (13). HR_Wallach (6), Moniak (6), Ohtani (22). SB_Jankowski (7), Seager (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Ohtani W,6-2662213
Devenski H,9100021
Soriano H,5100002
Estévez001130
Webb S,1-1100011
Texas
Eovaldi L,9-3753329
Burke122202
Barlow110000

Estévez pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Eovaldi (Rendon). WP_Ohtani.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:47. A_35,092 (40,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you