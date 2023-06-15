|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Ward lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani p-dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Duran 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Urshela 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Moniak rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grossman dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jung ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|100
|120
|—
|5
|Texas
|002
|000
|001
|—
|3
DP_Los Angeles 0, Texas 2. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Texas 10. 2B_Walsh (4), Lowe (18), García (13). HR_Wallach (6), Moniak (6), Ohtani (22). SB_Jankowski (7), Seager (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Ohtani W,6-2
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Devenski H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Soriano H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Estévez
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Webb S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|Eovaldi L,9-3
|7
|5
|3
|3
|2
|9
|Burke
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Barlow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Estévez pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Eovaldi (Rendon). WP_Ohtani.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:47. A_35,092 (40,000).
