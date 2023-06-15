Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33585211
Ward lf412000.243
Ohtani p-dh-dh211220.301
Trout cf400001.248
Rendon 3b300003.248
Urshela 1b100000.299
Walsh 1b311001.119
Moniak rf413201.319
Wallach c411101.280
Velazquez ss400002.000
Rengifo 2b400002.209

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3336377
Semien 2b300011.283
Duran 2b100000.293
Seager ss400010.347
Lowe 1b412111.275
García rf512102.258
Heim c401100.280
Taveras cf400001.298
Grossman dh310011.231
Jankowski lf201020.295
J.Smith 3b300001.204
a-Jung ph000010.283

Los Angeles010100120_580
Texas002000001_360

a-walked for J.Smith in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Texas 10. 2B_Walsh (4), Lowe (18), García (13). HR_Wallach (6), off Eovaldi; Moniak (6), off Eovaldi; Ohtani (22), off Burke. RBIs_Wallach (11), Moniak 2 (14), Ohtani 2 (54), García (55), Heim (47), Lowe (40). SB_Jankowski (7), Seager (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 0; Texas 6 (Lowe 2, García 3, Heim). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 3; Texas 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Trout, J.Smith. GIDP_Wallach, Urshela.

DP_Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani, W, 6-2662213993.29
Devenski, H, 9100021221.85
Soriano, H, 5100002110.00
Estévez001130201.80
Webb, S, 1-1100011182.03
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, L, 9-37533291052.59
Burke122202163.29
Barlow11000084.15

Estévez pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-1. IBB_off Devenski (Seager). HBP_Eovaldi (Rendon). WP_Ohtani.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:47. A_35,092 (40,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

