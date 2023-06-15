|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|2
|11
|Ward lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Ohtani p-dh-dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.301
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Urshela 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.119
|Moniak rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.319
|Wallach c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|7
|7
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Duran 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.347
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.275
|García rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Grossman dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Jankowski lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.295
|J.Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|a-Jung ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Los Angeles
|010
|100
|120_5
|8
|0
|Texas
|002
|000
|001_3
|6
|0
a-walked for J.Smith in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 4, Texas 10. 2B_Walsh (4), Lowe (18), García (13). HR_Wallach (6), off Eovaldi; Moniak (6), off Eovaldi; Ohtani (22), off Burke. RBIs_Wallach (11), Moniak 2 (14), Ohtani 2 (54), García (55), Heim (47), Lowe (40). SB_Jankowski (7), Seager (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 0; Texas 6 (Lowe 2, García 3, Heim). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 3; Texas 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Trout, J.Smith. GIDP_Wallach, Urshela.
DP_Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, W, 6-2
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|99
|3.29
|Devenski, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|1.85
|Soriano, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Estévez
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|20
|1.80
|Webb, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.03
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, L, 9-3
|7
|5
|3
|3
|2
|9
|105
|2.59
|Burke
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|16
|3.29
|Barlow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.15
Estévez pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-1. IBB_off Devenski (Seager). HBP_Eovaldi (Rendon). WP_Ohtani.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:47. A_35,092 (40,000).
