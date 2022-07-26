Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3469562
Ohtani dh321121.256
Ward rf311010.287
Rengifo ss-2b502200.268
Stassi c511100.212
Walsh 1b300020.243
Adell lf301100.235
1-Marsh pr-lf100001.219
Gosselin 3b511000.077
Sierra cf412000.400
Stefanic 2b200000.175
Velazquez ss000010.173

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3205037
Merrifield 2b400000.244
Benintendi lf401001.321
Melendez c401001.227
Dozier rf301010.264
Pasquantino dh300011.211
Rivera 3b401002.237
Pratto 1b400002.241
Taylor cf401000.276
Lopez ss200010.247

Los Angeles001010301_690
Kansas City000000000_051

1-ran for Adell in the 7th.

E_Zerpa (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Kansas City 9. 2B_Rengifo (10). HR_Ohtani (21), off Zerpa; Stassi (6), off Payamps. RBIs_Ohtani (58), Rengifo 2 (18), Adell (13), Stassi (20). SB_Sierra 2 (2), Adell (3), Ward (3), Ohtani (11). S_Velazquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Rengifo 3, Gosselin 3); Kansas City 3 (Pasquantino 2, Merrifield). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 4.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suarez, W, 2-451-330013785.01
Quijada, H, 312-310010421.93
Peguero210014356.88
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Zerpa, L, 2-1442111591.64
Garrett100010185.68
Mills12-333320305.50
Payamps21-321121473.34

Inherited runners-scored_Quijada 3-0, Garrett 2-1, Payamps 3-0. IBB_off Mills (Ohtani), off Mills (Walsh). HBP_Suarez (Lopez), Mills 2 (Ward,Adell). WP_Garrett.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:24. A_20,834 (37,903).



