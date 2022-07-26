|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|5
|6
|2
|Ohtani dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.256
|Ward rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Rengifo ss-2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Stassi c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|1-Marsh pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Gosselin 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Sierra cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Stefanic 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.173
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|3
|7
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Lopez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Los Angeles
|001
|010
|301_6
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
1-ran for Adell in the 7th.
E_Zerpa (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Kansas City 9. 2B_Rengifo (10). HR_Ohtani (21), off Zerpa; Stassi (6), off Payamps. RBIs_Ohtani (58), Rengifo 2 (18), Adell (13), Stassi (20). SB_Sierra 2 (2), Adell (3), Ward (3), Ohtani (11). S_Velazquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Rengifo 3, Gosselin 3); Kansas City 3 (Pasquantino 2, Merrifield). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 4.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, W, 2-4
|5
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|78
|5.01
|Quijada, H, 3
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|1.93
|Peguero
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|35
|6.88
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zerpa, L, 2-1
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|59
|1.64
|Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|5.68
|Mills
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|30
|5.50
|Payamps
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|47
|3.34
Inherited runners-scored_Quijada 3-0, Garrett 2-1, Payamps 3-0. IBB_off Mills (Ohtani), off Mills (Walsh). HBP_Suarez (Lopez), Mills 2 (Ward,Adell). WP_Garrett.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:24. A_20,834 (37,903).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.