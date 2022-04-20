|Los Angeles
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Ward rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Siri cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Duffy 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mayfield 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Suzuki c
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adell lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|McCormick cf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|150
|000
|—
|7
|Houston
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
E_Suzuki (1), Duffy (1), Tucker (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 8. 2B_Adell (3), Suzuki (1), Ward (1), Gurriel (4), Bregman (2). HR_Peña (2). SB_Velazquez (2). SF_Marsh (2).
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|6
|4
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:36. A_30,212 (41,168).
