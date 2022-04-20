Los AngelesHouston
Totals367137Totals33262
Ohtani dh4000Peña ss4211
Ward rf5120Brantley lf3010
Rendon 3b5120Siri cf0000
Wade 2b0000Bregman 3b4011
Duffy 1b4211Alvarez dh3000
Mayfield 2b-3b4121Gurriel 1b3010
Suzuki c3212Tucker rf4000
Adell lf5031Díaz 2b4000
Marsh cf2012McCormick cf-lf4020
Velazquez ss4010Maldonado c4000

Los Angeles0101500007
Houston0010001002

E_Suzuki (1), Duffy (1), Tucker (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 8. 2B_Adell (3), Suzuki (1), Ward (1), Gurriel (4), Bregman (2). HR_Peña (2). SB_Velazquez (2). SF_Marsh (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Sandoval441025
Ortega W,1-1200010
Herget2-321100
Loup11-300001
Wantz100000
Houston
Valdez L,1-141-386643
Abreu12-331103
Blanco2-310012
Mushinski11-310012
Báez100001

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:36. A_30,212 (41,168).

