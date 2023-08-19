Tampa BayLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34686Totals33795
Díaz dh5020Schanuel 1b4110
B.Lowe 2b2100Ohtani dh3000
Arozarena lf4100Drury 2b4231
Raley cf-1b4000Moustakas 3b4210
Paredes 3b4000Thaiss c4221
J.Lowe rf4133Moniak cf-rf3011
Basabe ss4110Renfroe ph-rf1000
Aranda 1b3111Grichuk lf3012
Siri pr-cf0000Rengifo rf3000
Pinto c3112Adams cf1000
H.Ramírez ph1000Velazquez ss3000
Bethancourt c0000

Tampa Bay2003010006
Los Angeles02401000x7

E_Aranda (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Grichuk (1). HR_J.Lowe (16), Pinto (1), Aranda (1), Drury (16). SB_Moniak (6), Velazquez (11). SF_Grichuk (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow L,6-4687507
Diekman210011
Los Angeles
Silseth32-355534
Canning W,7-431-321115
Moore H,19100011
López S,2-2110002

HBP_Silseth (B.Lowe). WP_Glasnow(2).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:34. A_27,309 (45,517).

