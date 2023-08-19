|Tampa Bay
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|5
|Díaz dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Schanuel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Drury 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Raley cf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thaiss c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Moniak cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Basabe ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Renfroe ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aranda 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Grichuk lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Siri pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pinto c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Adams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|200
|301
|000
|—
|6
|Los Angeles
|024
|010
|00x
|—
|7
E_Aranda (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Grichuk (1). HR_J.Lowe (16), Pinto (1), Aranda (1), Drury (16). SB_Moniak (6), Velazquez (11). SF_Grichuk (1).
HBP_Silseth (B.Lowe). WP_Glasnow(2).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:34. A_27,309 (45,517).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.