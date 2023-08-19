Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34686512
Díaz dh502001.323
B.Lowe 2b210021.220
Arozarena lf410011.255
Raley cf-1b400013.253
Paredes 3b400001.248
J.Lowe rf413301.280
Basabe ss411001.217
Aranda 1b311111.222
1-Siri pr-cf000000.219
Pinto c311202.276
a-H.Ramírez ph100000.302
Bethancourt c000000.224

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3379518
Schanuel 1b411000.250
Ohtani dh300011.305
Drury 2b423100.269
Moustakas 3b421000.277
Thaiss c422100.225
Moniak cf-rf301102.274
b-Renfroe ph-rf100001.245
Grichuk lf301200.175
Rengifo rf300002.231
Adams cf100000.000
Velazquez ss300002.197

Tampa Bay200301000_681
Los Angeles02401000x_790

a-grounded out for Pinto in the 8th. b-struck out for Moniak in the 8th.

1-ran for Aranda in the 8th.

E_Aranda (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Grichuk (1). HR_J.Lowe (16), off Silseth; Pinto (1), off Silseth; Aranda (1), off Canning; Drury (16), off Glasnow. RBIs_J.Lowe 3 (65), Pinto 2 (4), Aranda (3), Moniak (39), Grichuk 2 (7), Thaiss (30), Drury (51). SB_Moniak (6), Velazquez (11). SF_Grichuk.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Basabe, Arozarena); Los Angeles 3 (Schanuel, Rengifo, Velazquez). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 5; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Aranda. LIDP_Moustakas. GIDP_H.Ramírez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Raley, Basabe, Raley); Los Angeles 1 (Velazquez, Drury, Schanuel).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Glasnow, L, 6-4687507893.35
Diekman210011293.23
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Silseth32-355534774.00
Canning, W, 7-431-321115524.61
Moore, H, 19100011121.58
López, S, 2-2110002131.86

Inherited runners-scored_Canning 2-0. HBP_Silseth (B.Lowe). WP_Glasnow(2). PB_Pinto (2).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:34. A_27,309 (45,517).

