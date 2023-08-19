|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|5
|12
|Díaz dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|B.Lowe 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.220
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Raley cf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.253
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.280
|Basabe ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Aranda 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|1-Siri pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Pinto c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.276
|a-H.Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Bethancourt c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|5
|1
|8
|Schanuel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Drury 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Thaiss c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Moniak cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|b-Renfroe ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Grichuk lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.175
|Rengifo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Adams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Tampa Bay
|200
|301
|000_6
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|024
|010
|00x_7
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Pinto in the 8th. b-struck out for Moniak in the 8th.
1-ran for Aranda in the 8th.
E_Aranda (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Grichuk (1). HR_J.Lowe (16), off Silseth; Pinto (1), off Silseth; Aranda (1), off Canning; Drury (16), off Glasnow. RBIs_J.Lowe 3 (65), Pinto 2 (4), Aranda (3), Moniak (39), Grichuk 2 (7), Thaiss (30), Drury (51). SB_Moniak (6), Velazquez (11). SF_Grichuk.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Basabe, Arozarena); Los Angeles 3 (Schanuel, Rengifo, Velazquez). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 5; Los Angeles 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Aranda. LIDP_Moustakas. GIDP_H.Ramírez.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Raley, Basabe, Raley); Los Angeles 1 (Velazquez, Drury, Schanuel).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, L, 6-4
|6
|8
|7
|5
|0
|7
|89
|3.35
|Diekman
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|3.23
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Silseth
|3
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|4
|77
|4.00
|Canning, W, 7-4
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|52
|4.61
|Moore, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|1.58
|López, S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.86
Inherited runners-scored_Canning 2-0. HBP_Silseth (B.Lowe). WP_Glasnow(2). PB_Pinto (2).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:34. A_27,309 (45,517).
