Los AngelesTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33786Totals37393
Ward lf4001Semien 2b4000
Ohtani dh2220Seager ss5231
Drury 1b5021Lowe 1b5132
Rendon 3b5100García rf5000
Renfroe rf4112Jung 3b3000
Rengifo 2b4000Heim c4020
Moniak cf4010Jankowski pr-lf0000
Wallach c2210Grossman dh3000
Neto ss3112Duran lf4000
León c0000
Taveras cf4010

Los Angeles0010030037
Texas0020100003

E_Webb (1), Seager (4). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Texas 11. 2B_Ohtani (13), Wallach (2), Seager (14), Heim (15). HR_Renfroe (12), Neto (6), Lowe (8), Seager (8). SB_Ohtani (10). SF_Ward (5). S_Neto (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Barría41-373312
Herget W,1-211-310001
Loup H,51-300000
Soriano H,4100002
Webb H,211-310011
Estévez S,18-182-300001
Texas
Bradford41-321113
White L,0-1243312
Burke200012
Leclerc1-323321
King1-300000

White pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Burke pitched to 6 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Barría (Jung), Herget (Jung).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:55. A_25,832 (40,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you