|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|6
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|Ward lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Seager ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Drury 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|García rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Moniak cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jankowski pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Grossman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Neto ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Duran lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|León c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|003
|003
|—
|7
|Texas
|002
|010
|000
|—
|3
E_Webb (1), Seager (4). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Texas 11. 2B_Ohtani (13), Wallach (2), Seager (14), Heim (15). HR_Renfroe (12), Neto (6), Lowe (8), Seager (8). SB_Ohtani (10). SF_Ward (5). S_Neto (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Barría
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Herget W,1-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loup H,5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soriano H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Webb H,2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Estévez S,18-18
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Bradford
|4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|White L,0-1
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Burke
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Leclerc
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|King
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
White pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Burke pitched to 6 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Barría (Jung), Herget (Jung).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:55. A_25,832 (40,000).
