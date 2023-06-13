|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|6
|5
|8
|Ward lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.239
|Ohtani dh
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|.296
|Drury 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Moniak cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Wallach c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.279
|Neto ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|2
|7
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Seager ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.357
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|García rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Heim c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|1-Jankowski pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Grossman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Duran lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|León c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Los Angeles
|001
|003
|003_7
|8
|1
|Texas
|002
|010
|000_3
|9
|1
1-ran for Heim in the 8th.
E_Webb (1), Seager (4). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Texas 11. 2B_Ohtani (13), Wallach (2), Seager (14), Heim (15). HR_Renfroe (12), off White; Neto (6), off Leclerc; Lowe (8), off Barría; Seager (8), off Barría. RBIs_Ward (26), Renfroe 2 (33), Neto 2 (22), Drury (31), Lowe 2 (39), Seager (35). SB_Ohtani (10). SF_Ward. S_Neto.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Drury 2, Rendon); Texas 5 (Grossman 2, Jung, Heim 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Texas 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Neto, García.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barría
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|93
|2.28
|Herget, W, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.68
|Loup, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.40
|Soriano, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Webb, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.19
|Estévez, S, 18-18
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.50
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradford
|4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|64
|5.65
|White, L, 0-1
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|36
|13.50
|Burke
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.73
|Leclerc
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|24
|3.80
|King
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.66
Inherited runners-scored_Herget 1-0, Loup 1-0, Estévez 2-0, Burke 2-0, King 1-0. IBB_off Burke (Ohtani). HBP_Barría (Jung), Herget (Jung).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:55. A_25,832 (40,000).
