Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3378658
Ward lf400103.239
Ohtani dh222030.296
Drury 1b502102.255
Rendon 3b510001.256
Renfroe rf411200.242
Rengifo 2b400000.212
Moniak cf401001.294
Wallach c221021.279
Neto ss311200.259

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3739327
Semien 2b400010.284
Seager ss523100.357
Lowe 1b513201.272
García rf500002.258
Jung 3b300001.284
Heim c402000.284
1-Jankowski pr-lf000000.293
Grossman dh300011.233
Duran lf400002.302
León c000000.146
Taveras cf401000.301

Los Angeles001003003_781
Texas002010000_391

1-ran for Heim in the 8th.

E_Webb (1), Seager (4). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Texas 11. 2B_Ohtani (13), Wallach (2), Seager (14), Heim (15). HR_Renfroe (12), off White; Neto (6), off Leclerc; Lowe (8), off Barría; Seager (8), off Barría. RBIs_Ward (26), Renfroe 2 (33), Neto 2 (22), Drury (31), Lowe 2 (39), Seager (35). SB_Ohtani (10). SF_Ward. S_Neto.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Drury 2, Rendon); Texas 5 (Grossman 2, Jung, Heim 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Texas 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Neto, García.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Barría41-373312932.28
Herget, W, 1-211-310001233.68
Loup, H, 51-30000025.40
Soriano, H, 4100002140.00
Webb, H, 211-310011242.19
Estévez, S, 18-182-30000171.50
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradford41-321113645.65
White, L, 0-12433123613.50
Burke200012222.73
Leclerc1-323321243.80
King1-30000034.66

Inherited runners-scored_Herget 1-0, Loup 1-0, Estévez 2-0, Burke 2-0, King 1-0. IBB_off Burke (Ohtani). HBP_Barría (Jung), Herget (Jung).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:55. A_25,832 (40,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

