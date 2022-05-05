Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35888212
Ohtani p-dh412100.240
Ward rf411012.368
Fletcher 2b511101.156
Rendon 3b310111.222
Walsh 1b412400.247
Stassi c400003.220
Mayfield lf300001.227
a-Wade ph-lf100000.269
Marsh cf422102.265
Velazquez ss310002.130

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34060013
Story 2b400004.210
Devers 3b401002.284
Bogaerts ss401002.354
Martinez dh401002.306
Verdugo lf400001.217
Cordero rf400001.214
Dalbec 1b401001.147
Bradley Jr. cf302000.200
Plawecki c300000.154

Los Angeles000000251_880
Boston000000000_060

a-flied out for Mayfield in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (7), Martinez (9). HR_Walsh (4), off Houck; Marsh (3), off Crawford. RBIs_Walsh 4 (18), Fletcher (2), Ohtani (13), Rendon (12), Marsh (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Walsh); Boston 3 (Cordero, Martinez, Devers). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 8; Boston 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Rendon, Verdugo.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani, W, 3-27600011993.08
Mayers200002285.23
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill510016682.86
Houck, L, 2-221-357714565.14
Crawford12-3211023010.38

Inherited runners-scored_Crawford 2-2. HBP_Houck (Velazquez). WP_Ohtani, Houck.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:55. A_29,476 (37,755).

