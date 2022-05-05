Los AngelesBoston
Totals35888Totals34060
Ohtani p-dh4121Story 2b4000
Ward rf4110Devers 3b4010
Fletcher 2b5111Bogaerts ss4010
Rendon 3b3101Martinez dh4010
Walsh 1b4124Verdugo lf4000
Stassi c4000Cordero rf4000
Mayfield lf3000Dalbec 1b4010
Wade ph-lf1000Bradley Jr. cf3020
Marsh cf4221Plawecki c3000
Velazquez ss3100

Los Angeles0000002518
Boston0000000000

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (7), Martinez (9). HR_Walsh (4), Marsh (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Ohtani W,3-27600011
Mayers200002
Boston
Hill510016
Houck L,2-221-357714
Crawford12-321102

HBP_Houck (Velazquez). WP_Ohtani, Houck.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:55. A_29,476 (37,755).

