|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|Totals
|30
|1
|7
|0
|Ward rf
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Neuse 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brown lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bethancourt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wade lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Barrera rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Velazquez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smith ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|050
|031
|000
|—
|9
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Kemp (3). DP_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Walsh (5), Ward (5), Trout (9), Kemp (4), Bethancourt (6). HR_Ward (8), Ohtani (7).
HBP_Oller (Rengifo).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Marty Foster; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:47. A_7,737 (46,847).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.