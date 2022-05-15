Los AngelesOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35999Totals30170
Ward rf3235Kemp 2b3110
Trout cf5111Neuse 3b4010
Ohtani dh5112Lowrie dh4020
Rendon 3b4110Laureano cf3000
Walsh 1b5010Pache cf1000
Rengifo 2b1100Murphy c4000
Duffy ph-2b2000Brown lf3000
Wallach c3111Bethancourt 1b3010
Wade lf3100Barrera rf2020
Velazquez ss4110Smith ss3000

Los Angeles0500310009
Oakland1000000001

E_Kemp (3). DP_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Walsh (5), Ward (5), Trout (9), Kemp (4), Bethancourt (6). HR_Ward (8), Ohtani (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Lorenzen W,4-2751113
Barraclough110010
Mayers110001
Oakland
Oller L,0-3568833
Grimm211012
Kolarek220011

HBP_Oller (Rengifo).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Marty Foster; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:47. A_7,737 (46,847).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you