|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|5
|6
|Ward rf
|3
|2
|3
|5
|2
|0
|.384
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.314
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Walsh 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Rengifo 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|a-Duffy ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Wallach c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Wade lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Velazquez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|7
|0
|2
|4
|Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Neuse 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Brown lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Bethancourt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Barrera rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Smith ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Los Angeles
|050
|031
|000_9
|9
|0
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000_1
|7
|1
a-flied out for Rengifo in the 5th.
E_Kemp (3). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Walsh (5), Ward (5), Trout (9), Kemp (4), Bethancourt (6). HR_Ward (8), off Oller; Ohtani (7), off Oller. RBIs_Wallach (4), Ward 5 (22), Trout (20), Ohtani 2 (24).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Trout, Ohtani 2); Oakland 1 (Neuse). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 9; Oakland 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Trout, Lowrie. GIDP_Ohtani, Walsh, Murphy, Smith, Lowrie, Laureano.
DP_Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo, Walsh; Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh; Rendon, Rengifo, Walsh; Rendon, Duffy, Walsh); Oakland 2 (Smith, Bethancourt; Smith, Neuse, Bethancourt).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen, W, 4-2
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|99
|3.57
|Barraclough
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.00
|Mayers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.63
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oller, L, 0-3
|5
|6
|8
|8
|3
|3
|95
|12.27
|Grimm
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|41
|4.09
|Kolarek
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|3.00
HBP_Oller (Rengifo).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Marty Foster; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:47. A_7,737 (46,847).
