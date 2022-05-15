Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3599956
Ward rf323520.384
Trout cf511101.314
Ohtani dh511200.255
Rendon 3b411010.217
Walsh 1b501002.248
Rengifo 2b110001.286
a-Duffy ph-2b200001.263
Wallach c311110.200
Wade lf310011.261
Velazquez ss411000.188

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3017024
Kemp 2b311010.216
Neuse 3b401001.281
Lowrie dh402000.220
Laureano cf300000.167
Pache cf100001.160
Murphy c400001.197
Brown lf300000.160
Bethancourt 1b301001.246
Barrera rf202010.364
Smith ss300000.192

Los Angeles050031000_990
Oakland100000000_171

a-flied out for Rengifo in the 5th.

E_Kemp (3). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Walsh (5), Ward (5), Trout (9), Kemp (4), Bethancourt (6). HR_Ward (8), off Oller; Ohtani (7), off Oller. RBIs_Wallach (4), Ward 5 (22), Trout (20), Ohtani 2 (24).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Trout, Ohtani 2); Oakland 1 (Neuse). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 9; Oakland 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Trout, Lowrie. GIDP_Ohtani, Walsh, Murphy, Smith, Lowrie, Laureano.

DP_Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo, Walsh; Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh; Rendon, Rengifo, Walsh; Rendon, Duffy, Walsh); Oakland 2 (Smith, Bethancourt; Smith, Neuse, Bethancourt).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen, W, 4-2751113993.57
Barraclough110010190.00
Mayers110001104.63
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oller, L, 0-35688339512.27
Grimm211012414.09
Kolarek220011293.00

HBP_Oller (Rengifo).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Marty Foster; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:47. A_7,737 (46,847).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you