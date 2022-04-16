Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals369119212
Ohtani dh522302.206
Trout cf422012.261
Walsh 1b522303.310
Rendon 3b401002.167
Marsh lf300100.286
Adell rf411102.190
Mayfield 2b401000.385
Wade 2b000000.267
Suzuki c411100.333
Velazquez ss311011.200

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34685510
Semien 2b311021.133
Seager ss401111.333
Garver c400102.250
García rf-cf500003.160
Lowe 1b511002.321
Ibáñez 3b411000.231
Solak dh312000.364
Culberson lf211300.429
a-W.Calhoun ph-lf000020.167
White cf311001.200
b-K.Calhoun ph-rf100000.111

Los Angeles110050200_9110
Texas010500000_680

a-walked for Culberson in the 5th. b-flied out for White in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 8. 2B_Trout (2), Culberson (1). HR_Ohtani (1), off Bush; Adell (2), off Abreu; Suzuki (1), off Allard; Ohtani (2), off Allard; Walsh (2), off Sborz. RBIs_Ohtani 3 (3), Adell (3), Suzuki (2), Walsh 3 (6), Marsh (7), Culberson 3 (4), Seager (6), Garver (3). SB_Semien (1), Culberson (1), White (1), Rendon (1). SF_Marsh, Garver.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Adell); Texas 6 (García 3, Semien, White 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 2; Texas 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Suzuki.

DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers31-365515658.59
Warren, W, 1-011-311121232.25
Loup, H, 3200011310.00
Tepera, H, 311-300011233.60
Iglesias, S, 2-2110002192.25
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bush111103113.00
Abreu231103343.00
Allard, L, 0-111-3555012619.29
Holland2-310001144.91
Snyder100010190.00
Sborz1122112111.25
Patton200003311.93

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 2-2, Loup 1-0, Holland 1-1. IBB_off Warren (Seager). HBP_Detmers (Solak).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:32. A_28,723 (40,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

