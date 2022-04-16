|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|9
|2
|12
|Ohtani dh
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.206
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Walsh 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.310
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Adell rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.190
|Mayfield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|5
|5
|10
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.133
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Garver c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|García rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.160
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.321
|Ibáñez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Solak dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Culberson lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.429
|a-W.Calhoun ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|White cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|b-K.Calhoun ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Los Angeles
|110
|050
|200_9
|11
|0
|Texas
|010
|500
|000_6
|8
|0
a-walked for Culberson in the 5th. b-flied out for White in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 8. 2B_Trout (2), Culberson (1). HR_Ohtani (1), off Bush; Adell (2), off Abreu; Suzuki (1), off Allard; Ohtani (2), off Allard; Walsh (2), off Sborz. RBIs_Ohtani 3 (3), Adell (3), Suzuki (2), Walsh 3 (6), Marsh (7), Culberson 3 (4), Seager (6), Garver (3). SB_Semien (1), Culberson (1), White (1), Rendon (1). SF_Marsh, Garver.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Adell); Texas 6 (García 3, Semien, White 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 2; Texas 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Suzuki.
DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|5
|65
|8.59
|Warren, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|2.25
|Loup, H, 3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|0.00
|Tepera, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.60
|Iglesias, S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.25
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bush
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|11
|3.00
|Abreu
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|34
|3.00
|Allard, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|26
|19.29
|Holland
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.91
|Snyder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.00
|Sborz
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|11.25
|Patton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored_Warren 2-2, Loup 1-0, Holland 1-1. IBB_off Warren (Seager). HBP_Detmers (Solak).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:32. A_28,723 (40,300).
