|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|9
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|5
|Ohtani dh
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Walsh 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Garver c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|García rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Adell rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ibáñez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mayfield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Solak dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Culberson lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|W.Calhoun ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|White cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Calhoun ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|110
|050
|200
|—
|9
|Texas
|010
|500
|000
|—
|6
DP_Los Angeles 0, Texas 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 8. 2B_Trout (2), Culberson (1). HR_Ohtani 2 (2), Adell (2), Suzuki (1), Walsh (2). SB_Semien (1), Culberson (1), White (1), Rendon (1). SF_Marsh (1), Garver (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Detmers
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Warren W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Loup H,3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tepera H,3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Iglesias S,2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|Bush
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Abreu
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Allard L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Holland
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Snyder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sborz
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Patton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Loup pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Detmers (Solak).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:32. A_28,723 (40,300).
