Los AngelesTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals369119Totals34685
Ohtani dh5223Semien 2b3110
Trout cf4220Seager ss4011
Walsh 1b5223Garver c4001
Rendon 3b4010García rf-cf5000
Marsh lf3001Lowe 1b5110
Adell rf4111Ibáñez 3b4110
Mayfield 2b4010Solak dh3120
Wade 2b0000Culberson lf2113
Suzuki c4111W.Calhoun ph-lf0000
Velazquez ss3110White cf3110
K.Calhoun ph-rf1000

Los Angeles1100502009
Texas0105000006

DP_Los Angeles 0, Texas 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 8. 2B_Trout (2), Culberson (1). HR_Ohtani 2 (2), Adell (2), Suzuki (1), Walsh (2). SB_Semien (1), Culberson (1), White (1), Rendon (1). SF_Marsh (1), Garver (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Detmers31-365515
Warren W,1-011-311121
Loup H,3200011
Tepera H,311-300011
Iglesias S,2-2110002
Texas
Bush111103
Abreu231103
Allard L,0-111-355501
Holland2-310001
Snyder100010
Sborz112211
Patton200003

Loup pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Detmers (Solak).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:32. A_28,723 (40,300).

