TorontoLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals365105Totals339109
Springer rf5221Ward lf4110
Bichette ss4132Trout cf3213
Guerrero Jr. 1b5130Ohtani dh3110
Chapman 3b4122Rendon 3b4121
Varsho cf4000Renfroe rf4123
Kirk c3000Lamb 1b3000
Merrifield lf3000Drury 1b1000
Belt dh4000Urshela ss4120
Espinal 2b4000Rengifo 2b3112
Thaiss c4100

Toronto0040100005
Los Angeles00124002x9

E_Bichette (3), Berríos (1). DP_Toronto 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Toronto 9, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Chapman (7), Ohtani (2), Renfroe (1). HR_Bichette (3), Chapman (1), Springer (1), Rengifo (1), Trout (3), Renfroe (1). SB_Rengifo (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Berríos L,0-2466415
Cimber111110
Richards110001
Pop100001
Bass122211
Los Angeles
Anderson42-375524
Barría W,1-0100002
Tepera H,1120000
Loup H,11-300000
Quijada H,2100012
Estévez110012

Berríos pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Barría pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Tepera pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Barría (Merrifield).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:40. A_44,534 (45,517).

