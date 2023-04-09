TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals365105410
Springer rf522101.263
Bichette ss413210.381
Guerrero Jr. 1b513001.444
Chapman 3b412211.457
Varsho cf400011.313
Kirk c300011.182
Merrifield lf300000.208
Belt dh400003.043
Espinal 2b400002.125

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33910938
Ward lf411001.324
Trout cf321310.346
Ohtani dh311012.321
Rendon 3b412100.200
Renfroe rf412301.194
Lamb 1b300002.136
Drury 1b100000.160
Urshela ss412000.321
Rengifo 2b311210.167
Thaiss c410002.000

Toronto004010000_5102
Los Angeles00124002x_9100

E_Bichette (3), Berríos (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Chapman (7), Ohtani (2), Renfroe (1). HR_Bichette (3), off Anderson; Chapman (1), off Anderson; Springer (1), off Anderson; Rengifo (1), off Berríos; Trout (3), off Cimber; Renfroe (1), off Bass. RBIs_Bichette 2 (8), Chapman 2 (9), Springer (3), Rengifo 2 (4), Rendon (2), Renfroe 3 (4), Trout 3 (8). SB_Rengifo (1). CS_Bichette (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Varsho 3, Kirk, Springer); Los Angeles 2 (Thaiss, Urshela). RISP_Toronto 0 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Rendon. GIDP_Lamb, Rendon.

DP_Toronto 2 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, L, 0-24664157111.17
Cimber111110151.80
Richards110001139.00
Pop100001162.08
Bass122211248.10
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson42-375524884.22
Barría, W, 1-0100002157.71
Tepera, H, 1120000190.00
Loup, H, 11-300000227.00
Quijada, H, 2100012180.00
Estévez110012180.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-2, Barría 2-0, Tepera 1-0, Loup 1-0. HBP_Barría (Merrifield).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:40. A_44,534 (45,517).

