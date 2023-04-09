|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|4
|10
|Springer rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.381
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.444
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.457
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Merrifield lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Belt dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.043
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|10
|9
|3
|8
|Ward lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Trout cf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.346
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.321
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.194
|Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Drury 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Urshela ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.167
|Thaiss c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Toronto
|004
|010
|000_5
|10
|2
|Los Angeles
|001
|240
|02x_9
|10
|0
E_Bichette (3), Berríos (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Chapman (7), Ohtani (2), Renfroe (1). HR_Bichette (3), off Anderson; Chapman (1), off Anderson; Springer (1), off Anderson; Rengifo (1), off Berríos; Trout (3), off Cimber; Renfroe (1), off Bass. RBIs_Bichette 2 (8), Chapman 2 (9), Springer (3), Rengifo 2 (4), Rendon (2), Renfroe 3 (4), Trout 3 (8). SB_Rengifo (1). CS_Bichette (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Varsho 3, Kirk, Springer); Los Angeles 2 (Thaiss, Urshela). RISP_Toronto 0 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Rendon. GIDP_Lamb, Rendon.
DP_Toronto 2 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 0-2
|4
|6
|6
|4
|1
|5
|71
|11.17
|Cimber
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|1.80
|Richards
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|9.00
|Pop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.08
|Bass
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|8.10
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|88
|4.22
|Barría, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|7.71
|Tepera, H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
|Loup, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27.00
|Quijada, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
|Estévez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-2, Barría 2-0, Tepera 1-0, Loup 1-0. HBP_Barría (Merrifield).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:40. A_44,534 (45,517).
