Angels third. Max Stassi walks. Brandon Marsh strikes out on a foul tip. Jonathan Villar singles to shallow center field. Max Stassi to second. Mike Trout homers to left field. Jonathan Villar scores. Max Stassi scores. Shohei Ohtani singles to left center field. Taylor Ward walks. Shohei Ohtani to second. Jared Walsh pops out to Robinson Chirinos. Michael Stefanic grounds out to second base, Ramon Urias to Ryan Mountcastle.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 3, Orioles 0.
Orioles seventh. Austin Hays singles to left center field. Anthony Santander walks. Austin Hays to second. Ramon Urias singles to shallow left field. Anthony Santander to third. Austin Hays scores. Tyler Nevin strikes out swinging. Robinson Chirinos strikes out swinging. Adley Rutschman pinch-hitting for Jorge Mateo. Adley Rutschman strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 3, Orioles 1.
Orioles eighth. Cedric Mullins doubles. Trey Mancini lines out to deep left field to Brandon Marsh. Cedric Mullins to third. Ryan Mountcastle singles to shallow center field. Cedric Mullins scores. Austin Hays strikes out swinging. Ryan Mountcastle steals second. Anthony Santander strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 3, Orioles 2.
Angels ninth. Jonathan Villar lines out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Mike Trout flies out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. Shohei Ohtani homers to center field. Taylor Ward grounds out to shortstop, Ramon Urias to Ryan Mountcastle.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 4, Orioles 2.
Orioles ninth. Ramon Urias flies out to right field to Taylor Ward. Jonathan Arauz pinch-hitting for Tyler Nevin. Jonathan Arauz strikes out swinging. Rougned Odor singles to left center field. Adley Rutschman doubles to deep right center field. Rougned Odor scores. Cedric Mullins singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Adley Rutschman scores. Trey Mancini singles to deep left field. Cedric Mullins scores.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 5, Angels 4.
