Angels seventh. Shohei Ohtani flies out to center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Anthony Rendon walks. Jared Walsh homers to right field. Anthony Rendon scores. Max Stassi called out on strikes. Jack Mayfield flies out to shallow center field to Jackie Bradley Jr..
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 2, Red sox 0.
Angels eighth. Brandon Marsh singles to left field. Andrew Velazquez hit by pitch. Brandon Marsh to second. Taylor Ward singles to left center field. Andrew Velazquez to second. Brandon Marsh to third. David Fletcher singles to left field. Taylor Ward to second. Andrew Velazquez to third. Brandon Marsh scores. Shohei Ohtani singles to deep left field. David Fletcher to second. Taylor Ward to third. Andrew Velazquez scores. Anthony Rendon grounds out to shallow infield, Rafael Devers to Bobby Dalbec. Shohei Ohtani to second. David Fletcher to third. Taylor Ward scores. Jared Walsh singles to shallow left field. Shohei Ohtani scores. David Fletcher scores. Max Stassi called out on strikes. Tyler Wade pinch-hitting for Jack Mayfield. Tyler Wade flies out to center field to Jackie Bradley Jr..
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 7, Red sox 0.
Angels ninth. Brandon Marsh homers to center field. Andrew Velazquez strikes out swinging. Taylor Ward flies out to center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. David Fletcher grounds out to shallow infield, Bobby Dalbec to Kutter Crawford.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 8, Red sox 0.
