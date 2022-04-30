White sox first. Tim Anderson homers to right field. Luis Robert lines out to center field to Mike Trout. AJ Pollock pops out to second base to David Fletcher. Jose Abreu strikes out on a foul tip.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 1, Angels 0.
White sox fifth. Josh Harrison doubles to deep left field. Tim Anderson singles to shallow infield. Luis Robert homers to center field. Tim Anderson scores. Josh Harrison scores. AJ Pollock singles to shallow left field. Jose Abreu walks. AJ Pollock to second. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to second base. Jose Abreu out at second. AJ Pollock to third. Jake Burger strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 4, Angels 0.
