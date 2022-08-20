Angels first. Shohei Ohtani doubles to deep left center field. Mike Trout grounds out to shallow infield, Harold Castro to Tyler Alexander. Shohei Ohtani to third. Luis Rengifo singles to shallow right field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Taylor Ward walks. Luis Rengifo to second. David Fletcher flies out to deep center field to Riley Greene. Luis Rengifo to third. Jo Adell flies out to deep center field to Riley Greene.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 1, Tigers 0.
Angels second. Jared Walsh lines out to right field to Willi Castro. Max Stassi lines out to deep center field to Riley Greene. Andrew Velazquez homers to right field. Shohei Ohtani singles to shallow right field. Mike Trout reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Shohei Ohtani out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 2, Tigers 0.
Tigers second. Harold Castro doubles to deep right field. Jeimer Candelario strikes out swinging. Jonathan Schoop doubles to right center field. Harold Castro scores. Tucker Barnhart singles to right field. Jonathan Schoop out at home. Victor Reyes singles to shallow right field. Tucker Barnhart to second. Riley Greene singles to shallow infield. Victor Reyes to second. Tucker Barnhart to third. Willi Castro walks. Riley Greene to second. Victor Reyes to third. Tucker Barnhart scores. Javier Baez pops out to first base to Jared Walsh.
2 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Angels 2, Tigers 2.
Angels third. Luis Rengifo singles to shallow center field. Taylor Ward lines out to deep center field to Riley Greene. David Fletcher singles to center field. Luis Rengifo to third. Jo Adell out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Victor Reyes. Luis Rengifo scores. Jared Walsh pops out to shallow center field to Kody Clemens.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 3, Tigers 2.
Tigers third. Eric Haase doubles to left field. Harold Castro out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Reid Detmers to Jared Walsh. Eric Haase to third. Jeimer Candelario out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Taylor Ward. Eric Haase scores. Kody Clemens doubles to right field. Tucker Barnhart reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kody Clemens to third. Victor Reyes lines out to deep center field to Mike Trout.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 3, Tigers 3.
Tigers fifth. Harold Castro called out on strikes. Jeimer Candelario walks. Kody Clemens singles to shallow center field. Jeimer Candelario to second. Tucker Barnhart called out on strikes. Victor Reyes singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Kody Clemens to third. Jeimer Candelario scores. Riley Greene grounds out to second base, Jared Walsh to Jaime Barria.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 4, Angels 3.
