Angels second. Mike Moustakas singles to center field. Matt Thaiss strikes out swinging. Hunter Renfroe pops out to Spencer Torkelson. Eduardo Escobar walks. Mike Moustakas to second. Luis Rengifo triples to deep right center field. Eduardo Escobar scores. Mike Moustakas scores. Zach Neto singles to center field. Luis Rengifo scores. Shohei Ohtani homers to left field. Zach Neto scores. Mickey Moniak lines out to left center field to Zach McKinstry.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 5, Tigers 0.
Tigers third. Zack Short singles to shallow left field. Matt Vierling singles to shallow infield. Zack Short to third. Throwing error by Patrick Sandoval. Andy Ibanez strikes out swinging. Spencer Torkelson grounds out to shallow infield, Mike Moustakas to Eduardo Escobar. Matt Vierling to second. Zack Short scores. Kerry Carpenter singles to shallow center field. Matt Vierling scores. Javier Baez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kerry Carpenter out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Angels 5, Tigers 2.
Angels fourth. Eduardo Escobar homers to right field. Luis Rengifo called out on strikes. Zach Neto pops out to first base to Spencer Torkelson. Shohei Ohtani homers to center field. Mickey Moniak lines out to left center field to Zach McKinstry.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 7, Tigers 2.
Angels sixth. Hunter Renfroe homers to left field. Eduardo Escobar flies out to deep left field to Zach McKinstry. Luis Rengifo grounds out to shallow infield, Spencer Torkelson to Trey Wingenter. Zach Neto strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 8, Tigers 2.
Tigers seventh. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to third base, Luis Rengifo to Eduardo Escobar. Zach McKinstry doubles to right field. Nick Maton pinch-hitting for Zack Short. Nick Maton grounds out to shallow infield, Zach Neto to Eduardo Escobar. Zach McKinstry to third. Matt Vierling reaches on error. Zach McKinstry scores. Fielding error by Zach Neto. Andy Ibanez singles to shallow infield. Matt Vierling to second. Spencer Torkelson reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Matt Vierling out at third.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Angels 8, Tigers 3.
Tigers eighth. Kerry Carpenter grounds out to second base, Andrew Velazquez to Eduardo Escobar. Javier Baez hit by pitch. Jake Rogers walks. Javier Baez to second. Miguel Cabrera strikes out swinging. Zach McKinstry singles to center field. Jake Rogers out at third. Javier Baez scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 8, Tigers 4.
Angels ninth. Zach Neto grounds out to shortstop, Javier Baez to Spencer Torkelson. Michael Stefanic walks. Mickey Moniak singles to right field. Michael Stefanic to third. Taylor Ward walks. Mickey Moniak to second. Andrew Velazquez strikes out swinging. Matt Thaiss singles to right field. Taylor Ward to third. Mickey Moniak scores. Michael Stefanic scores. Hunter Renfroe singles to center field. Matt Thaiss to second. Taylor Ward scores. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to shallow right field, Spencer Torkelson to Brendan White.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 11, Tigers 4.
