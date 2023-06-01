Angels second. Hunter Renfroe grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Bregman to Jose Abreu. Gio Urshela singles to deep left field. Jared Walsh walks. Gio Urshela to second. Zach Neto strikes out on a foul tip. Taylor Ward singles to left field. Jared Walsh to second. Gio Urshela scores. Mike Trout walks. Taylor Ward to second. Jared Walsh to third. Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Angels 1, Astros 0.
Astros second. Alex Bregman flies out to right center field to Hunter Renfroe. Kyle Tucker doubles. Jose Abreu out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Hunter Renfroe. Kyle Tucker scores. Corey Julks flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, Astros 1.
Angels fifth. Mike Trout pops out to second base to Jose Altuve. Shohei Ohtani pops out to Yainer Diaz. Brandon Drury homers to left field. Matt Thaiss lines out to second base to Jose Altuve.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 2, Astros 1.
Astros fifth. Corey Julks doubles to shallow left field. Jake Meyers pops out to first base to Jared Walsh. Yainer Diaz singles to center field. Corey Julks scores. Jose Altuve singles to right field. Yainer Diaz to second. Jeremy Pena lines out to second base to Brandon Drury. Yordan Alvarez walks. Jose Altuve to second. Yainer Diaz to third. Alex Bregman singles to left field. Yordan Alvarez to second. Jose Altuve scores. Yainer Diaz scores. Kyle Tucker grounds out to second base, Brandon Drury to Jared Walsh.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 4, Angels 2.
Astros eighth. Alex Bregman lines out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Kyle Tucker doubles to left field. Jose Abreu doubles to deep left field. Kyle Tucker scores. Corey Julks strikes out swinging. Jake Meyers flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 5, Angels 2.
