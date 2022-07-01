Angels first. Taylor Ward strikes out swinging. Mike Trout called out on strikes. Shohei Ohtani homers to right field. Jared Walsh pops out to shallow infield to Cristian Javier.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, Astros 0.
Astros second. Yuli Gurriel homers to center field. J.J. Matijevic strikes out swinging. Jake Meyers homers to right field. Chas McCormick singles to left center field. Martin Maldonado pops out to first base to Jared Walsh. Jose Altuve reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Chas McCormick out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 2, Angels 1.
Astros third. Jeremy Pena reaches on error. Fielding error by Tyler Wade. Kyle Tucker singles to right center field. Jeremy Pena to third. Alex Bregman out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Taylor Ward. Jeremy Pena scores. Yuli Gurriel walks. Kyle Tucker to second. J.J. Matijevic doubles to shallow left field. Yuli Gurriel to third. Kyle Tucker scores. Jake Meyers singles to center field. J.J. Matijevic scores. Yuli Gurriel scores. Chas McCormick homers to right field. Jake Meyers scores. Martin Maldonado strikes out swinging. Jose Altuve pops out to second base to Luis Rengifo.
6 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Astros 8, Angels 1.
