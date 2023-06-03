Astros first. Mauricio Dubon singles to shortstop. Jeremy Pena reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Mauricio Dubon out at second. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to first base to Jared Walsh. Jeremy Pena to second. Alex Bregman walks. Jose Abreu singles to center field. Alex Bregman to third. Jeremy Pena scores. Chas McCormick pops out to Luis Rengifo.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 1, Angels 0.
Angels third. Luis Rengifo singles to shortstop. Livan Soto lines out to left center field to Corey Julks. Shohei Ohtani triples to deep right center field. Luis Rengifo scores. Mike Trout strikes out swinging. Brandon Drury strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 1, Astros 1.
Astros third. Jeremy Pena doubles to deep center field. Yordan Alvarez strikes out on a foul tip. Alex Bregman walks. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Chas McCormick doubles to left field. Alex Bregman to third. Jeremy Pena scores. Corey Julks lines out to left field to Taylor Ward.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 2, Angels 1.
Astros fourth. Jake Meyers strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado singles to right field. Mauricio Dubon singles to center field. Martin Maldonado to second. Jeremy Pena singles to shortstop. Mauricio Dubon to second. Martin Maldonado to third. Yordan Alvarez singles to first base. Jeremy Pena to second. Mauricio Dubon to third. Martin Maldonado scores. Alex Bregman homers to left field. Yordan Alvarez scores. Jeremy Pena scores. Mauricio Dubon scores. Jose Abreu grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Rengifo to Jared Walsh. Chas McCormick grounds out to shortstop, Livan Soto to Jared Walsh.
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 7, Angels 1.
Angels seventh. Hunter Renfroe homers to left field. Jared Walsh flies out to left field to Corey Julks. Luis Rengifo doubles to left field. Livan Soto walks. Shohei Ohtani doubles to deep left field. Livan Soto to third. Luis Rengifo scores. Shohei Ohtani to third. Livan Soto scores. Mike Trout singles to left field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Brandon Drury walks. Mike Trout to second. Taylor Ward strikes out swinging. Matt Thaiss walks. Brandon Drury to second. Mike Trout to third. Hunter Renfroe grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Jose Abreu.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 7, Angels 5.
Astros seventh. Chas McCormick homers to right field. Corey Julks strikes out swinging. Jake Meyers doubles to left field. Martin Maldonado singles to right field. Jake Meyers to third. Mauricio Dubon out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Mike Trout. Jake Meyers scores. Jeremy Pena grounds out to first base to Jared Walsh.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 9, Angels 5.
Angels ninth. Shohei Ohtani singles to shallow infield. Mike Trout strikes out swinging. Brandon Drury singles to left field. Shohei Ohtani to second. Taylor Ward reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brandon Drury out at second. Shohei Ohtani to third. Taylor Ward to second. Shohei Ohtani scores. Matt Thaiss strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 9, Angels 6.
