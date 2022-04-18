Astros first. Jose Altuve grounds out to shortstop, Andrew Velazquez to Jared Walsh. Michael Brantley singles to shallow left field. Alex Bregman flies out to shallow center field to Brandon Marsh. Yordan Alvarez homers to right field. Michael Brantley scores. Yuli Gurriel flies out to left center field to Jo Adell.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Angels 0.
Angels second. Max Stassi walks. Brandon Marsh doubles. Max Stassi to third. Jack Mayfield reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brandon Marsh to third. Max Stassi out at home. Jo Adell strikes out on a foul tip. Tyler Wade doubles to deep left field. Jack Mayfield scores. Brandon Marsh scores. Andrew Velazquez flies out to right center field to Kyle Tucker.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, Astros 2.
Astros fourth. Alex Bregman singles to right field. Yordan Alvarez singles to center field. Alex Bregman to third. Yuli Gurriel pops out to shallow right field to Tyler Wade. Kyle Tucker walks. Yordan Alvarez to second. Jeremy Pena walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Yordan Alvarez to third. Alex Bregman scores. Jose Siri hit by pitch. Jeremy Pena to second. Kyle Tucker to third. Yordan Alvarez scores. Martin Maldonado pops out to shallow infield to Jared Walsh. Jose Altuve grounds out to shallow infield, Jack Mayfield to Jared Walsh.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 4, Angels 2.
Angels sixth. Taylor Ward grounds out to third base, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel. Jared Walsh called out on strikes. Max Stassi homers to right field. Brandon Marsh flies out to left field to Michael Brantley.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 4, Angels 3.
Astros sixth. Kyle Tucker walks. Jeremy Pena singles to shallow infield. Kyle Tucker to second. Jose Siri flies out to right field to Taylor Ward. Kyle Tucker to third. Martin Maldonado out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield to Austin Warren. Jeremy Pena to second. Kyle Tucker scores. Jose Altuve walks. Michael Brantley grounds out to first base to Jared Walsh.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 5, Angels 3.
Astros seventh. Alex Bregman doubles to deep right center field. Yordan Alvarez homers to center field. Alex Bregman scores. Yuli Gurriel called out on strikes. Kyle Tucker flies out to deep center field to Brandon Marsh. Jeremy Pena grounds out to shallow infield, Jack Mayfield to Jared Walsh.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 7, Angels 3.
Astros eighth. Jose Siri strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado walks. Jose Altuve singles to shallow infield. Martin Maldonado to second. Michael Brantley singles to center field. Aledmys Diaz to second. Martin Maldonado scores. Alex Bregman flies out to shallow left field to Andrew Velazquez. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 8, Angels 3.
