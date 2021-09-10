Angels first. David Fletcher grounds out to third base, Alex Bregman to Aledmys Diaz. Shohei Ohtani homers to right field. Phil Gosselin flies out to right center field to Chas McCormick. Jo Adell flies out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, Astros 0.
Angels second. Jack Mayfield grounds out to first base to Aledmys Diaz. Jared Walsh homers to center field. Kurt Suzuki strikes out swinging. Brandon Marsh strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 2, Astros 0.
Astros third. Martin Maldonado grounds out to shallow left field, Phil Gosselin to Jared Walsh. Jose Altuve doubles to shallow left field. Michael Brantley flies out to center field to Brandon Marsh. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez doubles to deep right center field. Alex Bregman scores. Carlos Correa singles to right center field. Yordan Alvarez scores. Kyle Tucker grounds out to first base to Jared Walsh.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Angels 2.
Angels fourth. Jack Mayfield reaches on error. Fielding error by Alex Bregman. Jared Walsh doubles to right field. Jack Mayfield to third. Kurt Suzuki singles to right center field. Jared Walsh to third. Jack Mayfield scores. Brandon Marsh grounds out to shallow center field, Carlos Correa to Aledmys Diaz. Kurt Suzuki to second. Jared Walsh scores. Juan Lagares walks. David Fletcher grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Correa to Aledmys Diaz. Juan Lagares to second. Kurt Suzuki to third. Shohei Ohtani is intentionally walked. Phil Gosselin strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Angels 4, Astros 3.
Astros fourth. Aledmys Diaz hit by pitch. Chas McCormick singles to left center field. Aledmys Diaz to second. Martin Maldonado pops out to shallow infield to Jared Walsh. Jose Altuve singles to left field. Chas McCormick to third. Aledmys Diaz scores. Michael Brantley pops out to third base to Phil Gosselin. Alex Bregman doubles to deep left field. Jose Altuve scores. Chas McCormick scores. Yordan Alvarez walks. Carlos Correa singles to shallow left field. Yordan Alvarez to second. Alex Bregman to third. Kyle Tucker reaches on catcher interference. Carlos Correa to second. Yordan Alvarez to third. Alex Bregman scores. Interference error by Kurt Suzuki. Aledmys Diaz singles to right center field. Kyle Tucker to third. Carlos Correa scores. Yordan Alvarez scores. Chas McCormick pops out to second base to David Fletcher.
6 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 9, Angels 4.
Angels fifth. Jo Adell triples to deep left center field, advances to home. Throwing error by Yordan Alvarez. Jack Mayfield reaches on error. Throwing error by Carlos Correa. Jared Walsh walks. Jack Mayfield to second. Kurt Suzuki lines out to shortstop to Carlos Correa. Jack Mayfield doubled off second. Brandon Marsh singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Jared Walsh to third. Fielding error by Chas McCormick. Juan Lagares strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 3 errors, 2 left on. Astros 9, Angels 5.
Astros seventh. Martin Maldonado called out on strikes. Jose Altuve hit by pitch. Michael Brantley singles to right field. Jose Altuve to third. Alex Bregman out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Phil Gosselin. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez walks. Michael Brantley to second. Carlos Correa reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Yordan Alvarez out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 10, Angels 5.