Angels third. Michael Stefanic lines out to right field to Hunter Dozier. Shohei Ohtani homers to center field. Taylor Ward flies out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Luis Rengifo flies out to right center field to Michael A. Taylor.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, Royals 0.
Angels fifth. Phil Gosselin singles to left center field. Magneuris Sierra singles to shallow infield. Phil Gosselin to third. Fielding error by Angel Zerpa. Shohei Ohtani flies out to shallow center field to Michael A. Taylor. Magneuris Sierra to second. Phil Gosselin scores. Taylor Ward walks. Luis Rengifo grounds out to second base, Whit Merrifield to Nick Pratto.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Angels 2, Royals 0.
Angels seventh. Magneuris Sierra singles to deep right field. Andrew Velazquez out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Wyatt Mills to Nick Pratto. Magneuris Sierra to second. Shohei Ohtani is intentionally walked. Taylor Ward hit by pitch. Shohei Ohtani to second. Luis Rengifo doubles. Taylor Ward to third. Shohei Ohtani scores. Magneuris Sierra scores. Max Stassi lines out to second base to Nick Pratto. Jared Walsh is intentionally walked. Jo Adell hit by pitch. Jared Walsh to second. Luis Rengifo to third. Taylor Ward scores. Phil Gosselin pops out to second base to Whit Merrifield.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Angels 5, Royals 0.
Angels ninth. Max Stassi homers to center field. Jared Walsh grounds out to first base to Nick Pratto. Brandon Marsh strikes out swinging. Phil Gosselin grounds out to second base, Nick Pratto to Joel Payamps.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 6, Royals 0.
