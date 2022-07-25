Royals sixth. Hunter Dozier strikes out swinging. Vinnie Pasquantino flies out to deep center field to Brandon Marsh. Emmanuel Rivera singles to shortstop. Nick Pratto walks. Emmanuel Rivera to second. Michael A. Taylor singles to center field. Nick Pratto to third. Emmanuel Rivera scores. Nicky Lopez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 1, Angels 0.
Royals seventh. Whit Merrifield doubles to left center field. Andrew Benintendi singles to shallow infield. Whit Merrifield to third. MJ Melendez called out on strikes. Hunter Dozier walks. Andrew Benintendi to third. Whit Merrifield scores. Emmanuel Rivera reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Vinnie Pasquantino to second. Kyle Isbel out at home. Andrew Benintendi scores. Fielding error by Luis Rengifo. Nick Pratto walks. Emmanuel Rivera to second. Vinnie Pasquantino to third. Michael A. Taylor singles to right field. Nick Pratto to third. Emmanuel Rivera scores. Vinnie Pasquantino scores. Nicky Lopez lines out to deep left field to Jo Adell.
4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Royals 5, Angels 0.
Royals eighth. Whit Merrifield grounds out to shortstop, Luis Rengifo to Jared Walsh. Andrew Benintendi singles to center field. MJ Melendez homers to center field. Andrew Benintendi scores. Kyle Isbel strikes out swinging. Vinnie Pasquantino grounds out to first base to Jared Walsh.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 7, Angels 0.
