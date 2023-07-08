Dodgers first. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging. Will Smith flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 1, Angels 0.
Dodgers second. Max Muncy homers to center field. Miguel Rojas flies out to center field to Mickey Moniak. Miguel Vargas hit by pitch. James Outman singles to shallow infield. Miguel Vargas to third. Jonny DeLuca strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts is intentionally walked. James Outman to second. Freddie Freeman doubles to left field. Mookie Betts to third. James Outman scores. Miguel Vargas scores. Will Smith singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Freddie Freeman scores. Mookie Betts scores. Throwing error by Luis Rengifo. J.D. Martinez grounds out to shortstop, Andrew Velazquez to Mike Moustakas.
5 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Angels 0.
Dodgers fourth. Mookie Betts called out on strikes. Freddie Freeman homers to left field. Will Smith walks. J.D. Martinez singles to center field. Will Smith to third. Max Muncy singles to shallow right field. J.D. Martinez to third. Will Smith scores. Miguel Rojas lines out to shortstop to Eduardo Escobar. Miguel Vargas walks. Max Muncy to second. James Outman strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 8, Angels 0.
Angels sixth. Shohei Ohtani flies out to center field to James Outman. Hunter Renfroe grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Miguel Vargas. Mickey Moniak doubles to deep left field. David Fletcher doubles to left field. Mickey Moniak scores. Mike Moustakas singles to left field. David Fletcher scores. Eduardo Escobar strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 8, Angels 2.
Dodgers sixth. Will Smith flies out to Luis Rengifo. J.D. Martinez homers to center field. Max Muncy grounds out to shallow infield to Mike Moustakas. Miguel Rojas lines out to center field to Mickey Moniak.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 9, Angels 2.
Angels seventh. Matt Thaiss lines out to deep left field to Jonny DeLuca. Luis Rengifo walks. Andrew Velazquez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Luis Rengifo out at second. Shohei Ohtani homers to center field. Andrew Velazquez scores. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 9, Angels 4.
Dodgers seventh. Miguel Vargas flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. James Outman lines out to shortstop to Eduardo Escobar. David Peralta pinch-hitting for Jonny DeLuca. David Peralta homers to right field. Mookie Betts flies out to center field to Mickey Moniak.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 10, Angels 4.
Angels ninth. Eduardo Escobar singles to right center field. Matt Thaiss walks. Eduardo Escobar to second. Luis Rengifo singles to shortstop. Matt Thaiss to second. Eduardo Escobar to third. Andrew Velazquez strikes out swinging. Shohei Ohtani out on a sacrifice fly to left field to David Peralta. Eduardo Escobar scores. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 10, Angels 5.
