Dodgers first. Mookie Betts flies out to right field to Taylor Ward. Freddie Freeman walks. Trea Turner walks. Will Smith homers to center field. Trea Turner scores. Freddie Freeman scores. Max Muncy singles to center field. Justin Turner singles to right field. Max Muncy to second. Cody Bellinger strikes out on a foul tip. Chris Taylor flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 3, Angels 0.
Dodgers third. Trea Turner homers to center field. Will Smith pops out to Jared Walsh. Max Muncy strikes out swinging. Justin Turner strikes out on a foul tip.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Angels 0.
Angels ninth. Mike Trout called out on strikes. Shohei Ohtani triples to deep right field. Matt Duffy singles to center field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Jared Walsh called out on strikes. Brandon Marsh pinch-hitting for Juan Lagares. Brandon Marsh strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Angels 1.
