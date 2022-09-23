Twins first. Luis Arraez grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Rengifo to Mike Ford. Jose Miranda walks. Nick Gordon hit by pitch. Jose Miranda to second. Gio Urshela walks. Nick Gordon to second. Jose Miranda to third. Jake Cave grounds out to second base. Gio Urshela out at second. Nick Gordon out at third. Jose Miranda scores.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Angels 0.
Angels second. Taylor Ward homers to center field. Mike Ford strikes out on a foul tip. Matt Duffy lines out to right center field to Mark Contreras. Mickey Moniak strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, Twins 1.
Angels third. Max Stassi walks. Livan Soto singles to right field. Max Stassi to third. Luis Rengifo lines out to first base to Jose Miranda. Livan Soto doubled off first. Mike Trout singles to left field. Max Stassi scores. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to first base to Jose Miranda.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, Twins 1.
Angels sixth. Taylor Ward homers to center field. Mike Ford lines out to right field to Matt Wallner. Matt Duffy flies out to deep left center field to Jake Cave. Mickey Moniak grounds out to second base, Jermaine Palacios to Jose Miranda.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 3, Twins 1.
Twins sixth. Nick Gordon singles to left field. Gio Urshela walks. Nick Gordon to second. Jake Cave singles to center field. Gio Urshela to second. Nick Gordon scores. Gary Sanchez walks. Jake Cave to second. Gio Urshela to third. Matt Wallner called out on strikes. Gilberto Celestino pinch-hitting for Mark Contreras. Gilberto Celestino grounds out to shallow infield. Gary Sanchez out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 3, Twins 2.
Angels seventh. Max Stassi flies out to right field to Matt Wallner. Livan Soto walks. Luis Rengifo strikes out swinging. Mike Trout walks. Livan Soto to second. Shohei Ohtani singles to center field. Mike Trout to second. Livan Soto scores. Taylor Ward lines out to shallow left field to Gio Urshela.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 4, Twins 2.
