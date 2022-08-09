Angels first. David Fletcher flies out to shallow right field to Ramon Laureano. Taylor Ward strikes out swinging. Luis Rengifo homers to left field. Jo Adell strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, Athletics 0.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 2:30 am
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.