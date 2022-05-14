Angels fourth. Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging. Anthony Rendon doubles. Jared Walsh flies out to left field to Chad Pinder. Brandon Marsh singles to shallow center field. Anthony Rendon scores. Chad Wallach flies out to right field to Ramon Laureano.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 1, Athletics 0.
Angels fifth. Tyler Wade flies out to center field to Cristian Pache. Andrew Velazquez homers to right field. Taylor Ward flies out to deep right field to Ramon Laureano. Mike Trout strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 2, Athletics 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.