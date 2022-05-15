Athletics first. Tony Kemp doubles to shallow right field. Sheldon Neuse singles to shallow right field. Tony Kemp to third. Jed Lowrie grounds out to second base. Sheldon Neuse out at second. Tony Kemp scores. Ramon Laureano grounds out to shallow infield, Anthony Rendon to Jared Walsh.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 1, Angels 0.
Angels second. Anthony Rendon walks. Jared Walsh doubles to right field. Anthony Rendon to third. Luis Rengifo hit by pitch. Chad Wallach walks. Luis Rengifo to second. Jared Walsh to third. Anthony Rendon scores. Tyler Wade called out on strikes. Andrew Velazquez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Chad Wallach to second. Luis Rengifo to third. Jared Walsh out at home. Taylor Ward homers to center field. Andrew Velazquez scores. Chad Wallach scores. Luis Rengifo scores. Mike Trout pops out to second base to Christian Bethancourt.
5 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 5, Athletics 1.
Angels fifth. Taylor Ward doubles to deep left field. Mike Trout doubles to left field. Taylor Ward scores. Shohei Ohtani homers to center field. Mike Trout scores. Anthony Rendon lines out to deep right field to Luis Barrera. Jared Walsh strikes out swinging. Matt Duffy pinch-hitting for Luis Rengifo. Matt Duffy flies out to deep left field to Seth Brown.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 8, Athletics 1.
Angels sixth. Chad Wallach flies out to center field to Ramon Laureano. Tyler Wade walks. Andrew Velazquez reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Tyler Wade to second. Throwing error by Tony Kemp. Taylor Ward singles to center field. Andrew Velazquez to second. Tyler Wade scores. Mike Trout grounds out to shallow infield, Sheldon Neuse to Christian Bethancourt. Taylor Ward to second. Andrew Velazquez to third. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to first base, Tony Kemp to Christian Bethancourt.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Angels 9, Athletics 1.
