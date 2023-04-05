Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez walks. Ty France walks. Eugenio Suarez singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Ty France out at home. Julio Rodriguez scores. Cal Raleigh called out on strikes. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Angels 0.
Angels second. Jake Lamb grounds out to second base, Kolten Wong to Ty France. Gio Urshela singles to left field. Luis Rengifo strikes out swinging. Logan O'Hoppe homers to left field. Gio Urshela scores. Taylor Ward grounds out to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 2, Mariners 1.
Angels seventh. Gio Urshela doubles to left field. Luis Rengifo grounds out to shallow infield, J.P. Crawford to Ty France. Gio Urshela to third. Logan O'Hoppe strikes out swinging. Taylor Ward walks. Mike Trout singles to shallow infield. Taylor Ward to second. Gio Urshela scores. Shohei Ohtani singles. Mike Trout to second. Taylor Ward scores. Hunter Renfroe walks. Shohei Ohtani to second. Mike Trout to third. Brandon Drury called out on strikes.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Angels 4, Mariners 1.
Mariners seventh. Sam Haggerty pinch-hitting for Jarred Kelenic. Sam Haggerty singles to shallow infield. J.P. Crawford flies out to left field to Taylor Ward. Julio Rodriguez strikes out on a foul tip. Ty France doubles to deep left center field. Sam Haggerty scores. Eugenio Suarez singles to left field, tagged out at second, Taylor Ward to Gio Urshela to Jake Lamb to Brandon Drury to Gio Urshela. Ty France scores.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 4, Mariners 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.