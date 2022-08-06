Angels second. Jo Adell doubles to deep right center field. Jared Walsh strikes out swinging. Kurt Suzuki singles to shallow center field. Jo Adell to third. Mickey Moniak singles to shallow right field. Kurt Suzuki to second. Jo Adell scores. Jose Rojas strikes out swinging. Andrew Velazquez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 1, Mariners 0.
Mariners third. Cal Raleigh walks. Jarred Kelenic reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Cal Raleigh out at second. Adam Frazier strikes out swinging. Ty France homers to left field. Jarred Kelenic scores. Jesse Winker walks. Carlos Santana lines out to right field to Taylor Ward.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Angels 1.
