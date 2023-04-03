BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.260.3361042027304201221102
Ward.500.5001437001403100
Urshela.417.4621235000213000
O'Hoppe.400.3641024101600001
Trout.364.5001134201231000
Lamb.250.400411000212000
Fletcher.200.200501000001000
Renfroe.077.1431321000012000
Drury.000.000800000002000
Rengifo.000.385840000040000
Rendon.000.125600000112001
Thaiss.000.000100000000000
Phillips.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals211.0433126.0163311026
Anderson100.001106.0400024
Ohtani000.001106.02000310
Davidson000.001014.0300013
Wantz000.001002.0000002
Estévez000.001001.0100013
Herget000.001001.0000001
Tepera000.001000.2200010
Sandoval101.801105.0211122
Loup0154.001000.1222001

