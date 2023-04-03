|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.260
|.336
|104
|20
|27
|3
|0
|4
|20
|12
|21
|1
|0
|2
|Ward
|.500
|.500
|14
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Urshela
|.417
|.462
|12
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hoppe
|.400
|.364
|10
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trout
|.364
|.500
|11
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb
|.250
|.400
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe
|.077
|.143
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Drury
|.000
|.000
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo
|.000
|.385
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon
|.000
|.125
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Thaiss
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|1
|1.04
|3
|3
|1
|26.0
|16
|3
|3
|1
|10
|26
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Ohtani
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|4.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Wantz
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Estévez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Herget
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sandoval
|1
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Loup
|0
|1
|54.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.