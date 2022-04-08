|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.138
|.194
|29
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy
|.667
|.667
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trout
|.333
|.500
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adell
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh
|.000
|.333
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wade
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|8
|3
|3
|2
|3
|10
|Bradley
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Loup
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Warren
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quijada
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani
|0
|1
|1.93
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Tepera
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
