BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.138.1942914010117000
Duffy.667.667302000000000
Fletcher.333.333301010100000
Trout.333.500301000011000
Rendon.000.000400000000000
Adell.000.000300000003000
Stassi.000.000300000000000
Walsh.000.000300000001000
Marsh.000.333210000001000
Wade.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals013.001109.08332310
Bradley000.001001.0000010
Loup000.001001.0000001
Warren000.001001.0200010
Quijada000.001000.1000000
Ohtani011.931104.2411019
Tepera0018.001001.0222200

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you