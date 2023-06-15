Angels second. Mickey Moniak strikes out swinging. Chad Wallach homers to center field. Andrew Velazquez strikes out swinging. Luis Rengifo strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, Rangers 0.
Rangers third. Marcus Semien flies out to deep left field to Taylor Ward. Corey Seager grounds out to shallow right field, Jared Walsh to Shohei Ohtani. Nathaniel Lowe doubles to deep left center field. Adolis Garcia doubles to deep right field. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Jonah Heim singles to right center field. Adolis Garcia scores. Leody Taveras grounds out to second base, Luis Rengifo to Jared Walsh.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Angels 1.
Angels fourth. Anthony Rendon called out on strikes. Jared Walsh doubles to deep right field. Mickey Moniak singles to center field. Jared Walsh scores. Chad Wallach grounds out to shortstop. Mickey Moniak out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 2, Rangers 2.
Angels seventh. Mickey Moniak homers to center field. Chad Wallach strikes out swinging. Andrew Velazquez strikes out swinging. Luis Rengifo strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 3, Rangers 2.
Angels eighth. Taylor Ward singles to center field. Shohei Ohtani homers to center field. Taylor Ward scores. Mike Trout lines out to shortstop to Corey Seager. Anthony Rendon called out on strikes. Jared Walsh strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 5, Rangers 2.
Rangers ninth. Robbie Grossman walks. Travis Jankowski walks. Robbie Grossman to second. Josh Jung pinch-hitting for Josh H. Smith. Josh Jung walks. Travis Jankowski to second. Robbie Grossman to third. Ezequiel Duran pops out to Jared Walsh. Corey Seager lines out to shortstop to Andrew Velazquez. Nathaniel Lowe walks. Josh Jung to second. Travis Jankowski to third. Robbie Grossman scores. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Angels 5, Rangers 3.
