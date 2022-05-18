Rangers first. Eli White strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien lines out to left field to Brandon Marsh. Corey Seager homers to left field. Adolis Garcia doubles to deep center field. Nick Solak strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 1, Angels 0.
Angels third. Taylor Ward homers to center field. Mike Trout walks. Shohei Ohtani lines out to left field to Eli White. Anthony Rendon homers to left field. Mike Trout scores. Matt Duffy lines out to deep right field to Kole Calhoun. Luis Rengifo grounds out to shortstop, Charlie Culberson to Andy Ibanez.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 3, Rangers 1.
Rangers fourth. Corey Seager walks. Adolis Garcia walks. Corey Seager to second. Nick Solak grounds out to third base. Adolis Garcia to second. Corey Seager out at third. Kole Calhoun homers to center field. Adolis Garcia scores. Andy Ibanez grounds out to shortstop, Andrew Velazquez to Matt Duffy.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 3, Rangers 3.
Angels seventh. Mike Trout homers to left field. Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging. Anthony Rendon walks. Matt Duffy strikes out swinging. Luis Rengifo singles to left field. Anthony Rendon to third. Chad Wallach grounds out to shallow infield, Brad Miller to Andy Ibanez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 4, Rangers 3.
Rangers eighth. Corey Seager doubles to shallow left field. Adolis Garcia singles to second base. Corey Seager scores. Throwing error by Luis Rengifo. Jonah Heim pinch-hitting for Nick Solak. Jonah Heim walks. Adolis Garcia to second. Kole Calhoun walks. Jonah Heim to second. Adolis Garcia to third. Nathaniel Lowe singles to deep right center field. Kole Calhoun to second. Jonah Heim to third. Adolis Garcia scores. Sam Huff singles to right field. Nathaniel Lowe to third. Kole Calhoun scores. Jonah Heim scores. Brad Miller grounds out to shallow infield to Jared Walsh. Sam Huff to second. Eli White singles to left field, advances to home. Sam Huff scores. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Fielding error by Brandon Marsh. Marcus Semien grounds out to third base, Anthony Rendon to Jared Walsh. Corey Seager grounds out to second base, Andrew Velazquez to Jared Walsh.
7 runs, 5 hits, 2 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 10, Angels 4.
Angels ninth. Mike Trout strikes out swinging. Shohei Ohtani singles to right field. Anthony Rendon singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Tyler Wade scores. Fielding error by Adolis Garcia. Jared Walsh strikes out swinging. Luis Rengifo pops out to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 10, Angels 5.
