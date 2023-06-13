Angels third. Chad Wallach doubles to deep left field. Zach Neto flies out to deep right field to Adolis Garcia. Chad Wallach to third. Taylor Ward out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Leody Taveras. Chad Wallach scores. Shohei Ohtani walks. Brandon Drury reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Shohei Ohtani out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 1, Rangers 0.
Rangers third. Corey Seager doubles to deep center field. Nathaniel Lowe homers to left field. Corey Seager scores. Adolis Garcia flies out to center field to Mickey Moniak. Josh Jung pops out to shallow infield to Zach Neto. Jonah Heim doubles to deep right field. Robbie Grossman pops out to third base to Anthony Rendon.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Angels 1.
Rangers fifth. Corey Seager homers to center field. Nathaniel Lowe singles to left field. Adolis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Nathaniel Lowe out at second. Josh Jung hit by pitch. Adolis Garcia to second. Jonah Heim flies out to left field to Taylor Ward. Robbie Grossman strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 3, Angels 1.
Angels sixth. Taylor Ward strikes out swinging. Shohei Ohtani singles to right center field. Brandon Drury singles to left field. Shohei Ohtani to second. Anthony Rendon reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Brandon Drury out at second. Shohei Ohtani scores. Throwing error by Corey Seager. Hunter Renfroe homers to right field. Anthony Rendon scores. Luis Rengifo grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Angels 4, Rangers 3.
Angels ninth. Mickey Moniak grounds out to first base, Nathaniel Lowe to Brock Burke. Chad Wallach walks. Zach Neto homers to center field. Chad Wallach scores. Taylor Ward strikes out swinging. Shohei Ohtani walks. Brandon Drury singles to left field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Anthony Rendon reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brandon Drury out at second.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 7, Rangers 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.