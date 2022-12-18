|Tennessee
|0
|7
|0
|7
|—
|14
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|0
|0
|10
|—
|17
First Quarter
LAC_Kelley 1 run (Dicker kick), 4:25.
Second Quarter
Ten_Henry 4 run (Bullock kick), 10:09.
Fourth Quarter
LAC_Ekeler 3 run (Dicker kick), 10:28.
Ten_Tannehill 1 run (Bullock kick), :48.
LAC_FG Dicker 43, :04.
A_70,240.
|Ten
|LAC
|First downs
|17
|23
|Total Net Yards
|284
|365
|Rushes-yards
|27-127
|24-74
|Passing
|157
|291
|Punt Returns
|2-0
|4-53
|Kickoff Returns
|1-6
|1-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-3
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-26-1
|28-42-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-28
|3-22
|Punts
|7-56.0
|7-41.571
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-62
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|30:12
|29:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 21-104, Willis 1-8, Haskins 1-8, Okonkwo 1-6, Tannehill 3-1. L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 12-58, Kelley 10-24, Herbert 1-2, Carter 1-(minus 10).
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 15-22-1-165, Willis 3-4-0-20. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 28-42-2-313.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Henry 4-59, Okonkwo 4-54, Conley 3-19, Hooper 2-33, Woods 2-12, Haskins 2-7, McMath 1-1. L.A. Chargers, Allen 8-86, Palmer 5-49, Williams 4-67, Everett 4-42, Parham 3-35, Ekeler 2-12, Carter 1-15, Kelley 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Bullock 51.
