Tennessee070714
L.A. Chargers7001017

First Quarter

LAC_Kelley 1 run (Dicker kick), 4:25.

Second Quarter

Ten_Henry 4 run (Bullock kick), 10:09.

Fourth Quarter

LAC_Ekeler 3 run (Dicker kick), 10:28.

Ten_Tannehill 1 run (Bullock kick), :48.

LAC_FG Dicker 43, :04.

A_70,240.

TenLAC
First downs1723
Total Net Yards284365
Rushes-yards27-12724-74
Passing157291
Punt Returns2-04-53
Kickoff Returns1-61-17
Interceptions Ret.2-31-0
Comp-Att-Int18-26-128-42-2
Sacked-Yards Lost4-283-22
Punts7-56.07-41.571
Fumbles-Lost2-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-623-20
Time of Possession30:1229:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 21-104, Willis 1-8, Haskins 1-8, Okonkwo 1-6, Tannehill 3-1. L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 12-58, Kelley 10-24, Herbert 1-2, Carter 1-(minus 10).

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 15-22-1-165, Willis 3-4-0-20. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 28-42-2-313.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Henry 4-59, Okonkwo 4-54, Conley 3-19, Hooper 2-33, Woods 2-12, Haskins 2-7, McMath 1-1. L.A. Chargers, Allen 8-86, Palmer 5-49, Williams 4-67, Everett 4-42, Parham 3-35, Ekeler 2-12, Carter 1-15, Kelley 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Bullock 51.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you